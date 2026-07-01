Harry Kane ‘feeling as good as ever’ and quietly playing some of the best soccer in the World Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Harry Kane delivered for England once again, not that any of his teammates doubted he would. Even…

ATLANTA (AP) — Harry Kane delivered for England once again, not that any of his teammates doubted he would.

Even though England trailed for the opening 75 minutes of its Round of 32 match against Congo on Wednesday, Kane remained confident. While big names like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé have garnered most of the headlines, Kane has quietly been playing at the top of his game.

That was clear on Wednesday, as the 6-foot-2 forward came up big when England needed it most with a pair of late goals to solidify a 2-1 win and send England to the Round of 16 to face Mexico in Mexico City.

Kane said the key to playing at the highest level is bringing consistency to everyday training.

“That’s why you do all the work from behind the scenes, you know, the things that you guys don’t see when we’re training, when we’re at home doing recovery, doing ice baths, treatment, all the little details that make you be consistently at the highest level for as long as possible,” Kane said. “Guys like Messi, they’re the pinnacle of that.”.

Congo gave England all it could handle, but substitute Anthony Gordon, who assisted both goals, never had a doubt.

“I never thought they were going to beat us. I knew we would win because I trust everyone on our pitch, and I know how hard we’re working and training,” Gordon said after the game. “We play the way we train, and we play hard… I just tried to be direct, tried to make (Congo) more tired, and give the ball to ‘H.’”

Kane’s goals were his fourth and fifth of the tournament, upping his total to 13 as England’s all-time leading World Cup goal scorer. His teammates needed everything he had on Wednesday.

Gordon lifted a cross from the left, which Kane headed past Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi for England’s first goal of the day. Just over 10 minutes later, Gordon found Kane a second time at the edge of the box, where he sent his shot into the top corner of the net.

Gordon started celebrating as soon as it left Kane’s foot.

“As soon as he hit it, it was golden. I was already celebrating,” Gordon said. “Anyone can score a good goal, anyone at this level can put the ball in the top corner. It’s the consistency that he does it every day training, every game, is phenomenal. He plays at such a high, high level.”

Sixteen years into his professional career, Kane is beaming with confidence as England looks ahead to a challenging match in the Round of 16.

“I’m feeling as good as I’ve ever felt, and ultimately, when I get onto the pitch, I know all the work I’ve done behind the scenes will make me ready for big moments, he said. “That’s exactly what happened out there today.”

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