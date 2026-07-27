Guardians-Reds game in Cincinnati postponed due to rain; day-night doubleheader set for Tuesday

CINCINNATI (AP) — The opening game of the three-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and Reds in Cincinnati was postponed…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The opening game of the three-game series between the Cleveland Guardians and Reds in Cincinnati was postponed Monday night due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game will begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT. First pitch of the regularly-scheduled game is set for 7:10 p.m.

With severe weather approaching, Monday’s game was delayed about an hour prior to first pitch. About an hour later, the game was postponed.

Chase Burns (12-1, 2.42) will start Game 1 on Tuesday for the Reds who have opted for an opener to start Game 2.

Slade Cecconi (4-7, 4.60) will start Game 1 for the Guardians, who will send Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.78) to the mound for Game 2.

Cincinnati (49-55) has won three consecutive road series since the All-Star break, but remains in last place in the NL Central.

The Guardians (54-53) are trying to avoid being shut out in three straight games for the first time since Aug. 23-25, 2025. Cleveland failed to score in the final two games of its weekend series against Tampa Bay.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.