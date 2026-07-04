France 1, Paraguay 0

|France
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Paraguay
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (penalty kick), 70th minute.
Goalies_France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser; Paraguay, Orlando Gill, Gatito Fernandez, Gaston Olveira.
Yellow Cards_Barcola, France, 19th; Kone, France, 81st; Olise, France, 90th+7.
Referee_Ilgiz Tantashev. Assistant Referees_Andrey Tsapenko, Timur Gaynulin, Juan Lara. 4th Official_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim.
A_68,324.
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.