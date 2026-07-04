France 1, Paraguay 0

France 0 1 — 1 Paraguay 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (penalty kick), 70th minute.…

France 0 1 — 1 Paraguay 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (penalty kick), 70th minute.

Goalies_France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser; Paraguay, Orlando Gill, Gatito Fernandez, Gaston Olveira.

Yellow Cards_Barcola, France, 19th; Kone, France, 81st; Olise, France, 90th+7.

Referee_Ilgiz Tantashev. Assistant Referees_Andrey Tsapenko, Timur Gaynulin, Juan Lara. 4th Official_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim.

A_68,324.

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