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France 1, Paraguay 0

The Associated Press

July 4, 2026, 7:14 PM

France 0 1 1
Paraguay 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (penalty kick), 70th minute.

Goalies_France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser; Paraguay, Orlando Gill, Gatito Fernandez, Gaston Olveira.

Yellow Cards_Barcola, France, 19th; Kone, France, 81st; Olise, France, 90th+7.

Referee_Ilgiz Tantashev. Assistant Referees_Andrey Tsapenko, Timur Gaynulin, Juan Lara. 4th Official_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim.

A_68,324.

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