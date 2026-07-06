FIFA’s Infantino says he told Trump the Balogun case would be decided by independent judicial bodies

SEATTLE (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he discussed the red card suspension of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun with Donald Trump, and he explained to the U.S. president that a decision on the matter would be taken by FIFA’s independent judicial bodies.
“During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies,” Infantino said in a statement Monday on X. “That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.”
Balogun was cleared to play for the United States in the World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday after FIFA lifted his one-match suspension. Belgium said it was challenging the decision.
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