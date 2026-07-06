FIFA’s Infantino says he told Trump the Balogun case would be decided by independent judicial bodies

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he discussed the red card suspension of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun with Donald Trump.

United States' Folarin Balogun (20) and Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4) react after Balogun fouled Muharemovic during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Balogun received a red card on the play. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) United States' Folarin Balogun (20) and Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4) react after Balogun fouled Muharemovic during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Balogun received a red card on the play. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) SEATTLE (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he discussed the red card suspension of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun with Donald Trump, and he explained to the U.S. president that a decision on the matter would be taken by FIFA’s independent judicial bodies.

“During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies,” Infantino said in a statement Monday on X. “That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.”

Balogun was cleared to play for the United States in the World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday after FIFA lifted his one-match suspension. Belgium said it was challenging the decision.

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