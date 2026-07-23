Felipe Mora scores in stoppage time to help Timbers escape with 2-2 draw against Dallas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored two minutes into stoppage time to erase a late go-ahead goal by Dallas’…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored two minutes into stoppage time to erase a late go-ahead goal by Dallas’ Petar Musa and help the Portland Timbers earn a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.

Mora took a pass from Kristoffer Velde before scoring his second goal of the season for the equalizer for Portland (5-8-3). Velde subbed into the match in the 55th minute before posting his career-high third assist. He had two in eight appearances as a rookie last season.

Musa had just given Dallas (7-4-5) a 2-1 lead with an unassisted score in the 88th minute. It was his 13th goal this season, tying him with the Chicago Fire’s Hugo Cuypers for the lead in the race for the Golden Boot Award.

Neither team scored until Joaquín Valiente set up Patrickson Delgado for his third goal in the first minute of first-half stoppage time to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at the break. Valiente’s assist was his career-best third in his second season in the league.

Kevin Kelsy matched his career high set last season when he scored his seventh goal — unassisted in the 66th minute to tie it 1-1.

James Pantemis finished with one save for Portland.

Daniel De Sousa Britto turned away two shots for Dallas.

Up next

Dallas: Visits San Diego FC on Saturday.

Portland: Hosts Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

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