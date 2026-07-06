FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 World Cup Bonus for USA-Belgium

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of the knockout stages, and if you are a new user looking to get in on the FIFA World Cup action, we have a real chance to build a massive bankroll. You can take advantage of the current FanDuel promo code offer here and use $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

I’m gearing up for the highly anticipated Round of 16 matchup between the USA and Belgium in Seattle, and eligible new customers can claim an incredibly lucrative promotion to go right along with it: simply bet $5 and get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 consecutive days. This special offer is strictly for completely new users, and it’s the perfect tool to use on today’s crucial USA vs. Belgium knockout game, as well as the rest of the World Cup slate scheduled throughout the week.

FanDuel Promo Code Activates $1,000 in Reset Tokens for the World Cup

If you are ready to back the USA or Belgium in their upcoming clash, getting started with this welcome offer is straightforward. Review the table below for a quick summary of the promotion details before kickoff:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

Let’s talk strategy. To qualify for this lucrative welcome offer, you must be a completely new FanDuel customer. The promotion is designed to reward consistency: by placing a wager of at least $5 each day for five consecutive days, you will unlock $200 in Bet Reset Tokens daily, capping out at a massive $1,000.

We’re in this together, and this structure is perfectly timed for the daily action of the soccer slate. You can kick off your streak with the USA vs. Belgium match and keep handicapping the tournament as it progresses.

Whether you want to play it safe and back a heavy favorite on the moneyline, or you want to build a high-odds Same Game Parlay for the Belgium clash to chase a bigger payout, your initial $5 bet qualifies.

Extra $25 Bonus on FanDuel Predicts

Looking for another easy win to add to your arsenal? In addition to the massive Bet Reset Token offer, new customers can grab another $25 welcome bonus simply by signing up here for FanDuel Predicts.

It’s an incredibly straightforward way to pad your starting balance before the whistle even blows, giving you just a bit more ammunition as we navigate these thrilling World Cup knockout stages.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Promo Today

While we wait to place our qualifying $5 wagers, it helps to know what the betting market looks like. These are the odds for who will advance on Monday night:

Market Odds USA Moneyline (2-Way) -124 Belgium Moneyline (2-Way) +102

The USA enters the knockout stage with real momentum, having scored 10 goals over 4 matches. I’m looking closely at Folarin Balogun, who has been the primary catalyst for the Americans, leading the squad with 3 goals in just 3 appearances.

Supporting the attack, Malik Tillman has contributed 1 goal and 1 assist, while Giovanni Reyna has also found the back of the net once. These playmakers will be my prime targets for anytime goalscorer or player prop bets once the markets finally open.

On the other side of the pitch, Belgium presents a formidable challenge, netting 9 goals in their 4 matches. Their offense flows directly through Leandro Trossard, who currently boasts 2 goals and a team-high 2 assists. You also can’t ignore physical striker Romelu Lukaku, who matches Trossard with 2 goals of his own while adding an assist. We should also keep an eye on veteran Kevin De Bruyne; he has generated a team-leading 4 shots on target and scored 1 goal.

Steps to Claim the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer Today

Claiming this exclusive World Cup offer is a quick and simple process. Because no FanDuel promo code is necessary to be entered, eligible new customers can lock in their welcome bonus in just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion ahead of the USA vs. Belgium knockout clash:

Register and Sign Up: Create your account here.

Create your account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 per day for five consecutive days.

Wager a minimum of $5 per day for five consecutive days. Claim Your Bonus: By completing the daily $5 wagers for 5 days, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens each day, maximizing your bonus at $1,000.

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