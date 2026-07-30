Cardoso scores 18 points in 4th quarter, Sky rallies to beat Sun 94-88

CHICAGO (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 18 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, Sydney Taylor had 14 points…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 18 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, Sydney Taylor had 14 points and six assists and the Chicago Sky overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Connecticut Sun 94-88 on Thursday night.

Kardoso, who played just 21 foul-plagued minutes, was 8 of 12 from the field and 10 of 11 on free throws.

Natasha Cloud added for the Sky (10-18). DiJonai Carrington made her season debut after missing the first 27 games because of a sprained foot and finished with nine points in 16 minutes.

Aneesah Morrow scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Sun (7-22) in their fourth consecutive loss. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, Diamond Miller added 14 points and Leila Lacan had 12 points and six assists.

Lacan made a driving layup with 4:54 left that made it 76-all, but Cardoso answered 16 seconds later with a layup that sparked a decisive 11-2 run.

Isabel Harrison (personal reasons) and Skylar Diggins (knee) did not play the Sky.

Up next

Sun: At Dallas on Sunday night.

Sky: Host Las Vegas on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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