FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus, $25 Prediction Offer for MLB or World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer here gives you a real chance to build your bankroll with one of the most generous welcome offers on the market. Right now, new users can Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days, allowing you to stack up to $1,000 in total Bet Reset Tokens.

Whether we are handicapping today’s exciting MLB matchups—like the Milwaukee Brewers (58-34) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (48-43)—or you want to get some action down on the World Cup, this promo gives us a fantastic safety net. Keep in mind, this nice pay day is reserved for new users only, making it the perfect opportunity to lock in your strategy for a full week of baseball and global soccer.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB and the World Cup

Here is a quick look at how the welcome offer shakes out:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Total) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 9, 2026

Offer Overview: Flexibility is Key

For new FanDuel customers, this offer is a home run. The premise is incredibly straightforward: place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days, and you will receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens daily. By the end of day five, you could be sitting on up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens to use across the sportsbook.

One of my favorite things about this promo is the total flexibility it provides your betting strategy. That means you are free to play it safe by keying a heavy morning line favorite, or you can swing for the fences on a juicy underdog. Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers or betting on the World Cup pitch, the choice is yours.

Double Down: Grab Your FanDuel Predicts Bonus

FanDuel is serving up an extra perk. Before you even place your first standard wager, there is an additional $25 sign-up bonus available on FanDuel Predicts. Register here on the prediction platform to start making trades on MLB, the World Cup and more sports.

MLB Betting Odds for Thursday Night

Whenever we have a fully loaded slate, I like to map out the consensus odds to find the best value. Whether you want to bet the moneyline or look for an edge on the runline, here is a look at today’s board to help us plan exactly how to use this promo.

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Philadelphia Phillies @ Cincinnati Reds PHI -163 / CIN +137 PHI -1.5 (-104) / CIN +1.5 (-116) 9.5 (O -103 / U -118) Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals MIL -134 / STL +114 MIL -1.5 (+125) / STL +1.5 (-149) 8.5 (O -105 / U -115) Los Angeles Angels @ Texas Rangers LAA +114 / TEX -134 LAA +1.5 (-197) / TEX -1.5 (+163) 7.0 (O -116 / U -104) Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres ARI +107 / SD -127 ARI +1.5 (-188) / SD -1.5 (+155) 8.5 (O -122 / U +101)

Matchup Spotlight: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

The marquee matchup of the evening takes us to Busch Stadium, where the Brewers battle the Cardinals in a classic NL Central clash. Milwaukee sends Logan Henderson (#43) to the mound to face St. Louis’s Andre Pallante (#53). Henderson has the backing of a spectacular Brewers pitching staff that boasts a 3.325 team ERA and an impressive 9.767 K/9 strikeout rate. On the offensive side, Milwaukee brings heavy lumber, hitting .254 as a team with 442 RBIs, giving them a noticeable edge over a Cardinals lineup that is hitting .245 with 404 RBIs.

If you are using your promo on a standard $5 wager for this game, let’s break down the actual math so you know exactly what to expect.

Moneyline: Betting $5 on the Brewers’ moneyline (-134) nets you $3.73 in profit (an $8.73 total payout). Alternatively, backing the underdog Cardinals (+114) would win you $5.70 in pure profit.

Betting $5 on the Brewers’ moneyline (-134) nets you $3.73 in profit (an $8.73 total payout). Alternatively, backing the underdog Cardinals (+114) would win you $5.70 in pure profit. Runline (Spread): If you want to chase a slightly bigger payout, taking the Brewers to cover the -1.5 spread offers excellent plus-money value (+125), where a $5 bet wins $6.25. Conversely, if you want the safety of spotting the Cardinals +1.5 runs (-149), a $5 wager yields a $3.36 profit.

How to Unlock the Current FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Taking advantage of this lucrative offer is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no FanDuel promo code is necessary during registration.

To claim your up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens, simply follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here. Remember, this offer is exclusively available to new users. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $5. Don’t forget to check out the $25 FanDuel Predicts sign-up bonus while you’re at it! Place Your Wagers: You will need to wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 consecutive days. Collect Your Bonus: For each of the 5 days you place a $5 bet, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens (up to a massive $1,000 total).

All users will receive their tokens within 72 hours of the bet settlement. We can then turn right around and use those funds to wager on any of the upcoming MLB matchups, World Cup fixtures, or other available sports markets throughout the week.

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