Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, USA, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN provides all new users who register here with a $1,000 bonus to use on the MLB and World Cup slate of games today.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms and Conditions

Before deploying your capital on this matchup, it is important to understand the underlying mechanics of the welcome offer. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion operates as a multi-day bet match built to reward consistent wagering.

Here is an analytical breakdown of the key terms and conditions required to leverage this offer:

Activate the Offer: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the registration process to unlock the $1,000 bonus.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during the registration process to unlock the $1,000 bonus. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 maximum bonus accrues over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying daily wager up to $100 in FanCash each day.

The $1,000 maximum bonus accrues over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying daily wager up to $100 in FanCash each day. Age & Eligibility: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Requirements: This offer is available to individuals physically located in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available to individuals physically located in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Daily Opt-In: After the initial opt-in, bettors must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After the initial opt-in, bettors must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily bet match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily bet match. FanCash Playthrough: Bonus funds are distributed in the form of FanCash. This balance is non-withdrawable and carries a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to cash or utilized further.

Bonus funds are distributed in the form of FanCash. This balance is non-withdrawable and carries a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to cash or utilized further. Winnings Calculation: Any subsequent payouts are calculated using the cash portion of the wager only; the FanCash stake itself is strictly excluded from any winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, Pirates-Phillies

Bettors looking to establish a position on the Pittsburgh Pirates (43-42) and the Philadelphia Phillies (47-38) can take full advantage of this current welcome offer.

Below is a centralized overview of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details for this MLB matchup:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and physically present in participating states Date Last Verified July 1st, 2026

Use Fanatics MLB Promo Code on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Pittsburgh Pirates (43-42) head east to face the Philadelphia Phillies (47-38) in Philadelphia, PA. The game is scheduled for July 1, 2026, at 6:40 PM ET. Both teams are performing above the .500 mark, making this a pivotal mid-season contest for National League standings and an optimal spot to leverage your bonus.

Bet Type Pittsburgh Pirates Philadelphia Phillies Spread +1.5 (-194) -1.5 (+160) Moneyline +116 -136 Total Runs Over 8 (-115) Under 8 (-105)

Odds as of July 1st, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook.

This matchup presents a fascinating analytical handicap, anchored by an elite pitching duel featuring Paul Skenes for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Zack Wheeler for the Philadelphia Phillies. When assessing the offensive metrics, both lineups possess capable bats capable of altering the run line.

The Philadelphia Phillies feature a potent lineup characterized by elite power metrics. Kyle Schwarber holds a .253 batting average with 55 RBIs, while Bryce Harper enters the contest hitting .275 with 53 RBIs. The Pittsburgh Pirates will counter with highly productive run producers of their own. Bryan Reynolds operates as a consistent offensive engine, hitting .285 with 52 RBIs, and Ryan O’Hearn boasts an impressive .288 batting average alongside 51 RBIs. Given the high-caliber starting pitching from Skenes and Wheeler, the run total holding at 8 indicates oddsmakers are projecting a tightly contested, relatively low-scoring affair where situational hitting will be the defining variable.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Securing your bonus for the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies game is a streamlined process. To ensure you successfully lock in your daily bet match over the promotional window, follow these specific operational steps: