Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for France-Morocco, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Dive into a fun Thursday of MLB and World Cup games with this link here, which activates the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN for a $1,000 betting bonus.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Maximizing a sportsbook promotion requires a clear understanding of its underlying mechanics. Below is the operational framework and critical terms associated with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer:

Claiming the Bonus: You must input the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus pathway.

You must input the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus pathway. Bonus Structure: The $1,000 value is not distributed in a lump sum. It is a daily matched bet program operating over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 value is not distributed in a lump sum. It is a daily matched bet program operating over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Eligibility Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Location Requirements: The promotion is available to users physically located in states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

The promotion is available to users physically located in states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Deposit Minimum: A foundational deposit of at least $10 is required to initiate participation.

A foundational deposit of at least $10 is required to initiate participation. Opt-In and Betting Mechanics: Daily opt-in is mandatory. Users must apply the promotion directly within their bet slip once per day across the 10-day window.

Daily opt-in is mandatory. Users must apply the promotion directly within their bet slip once per day across the 10-day window. Daily Limit: Only your first qualifying wager on a given game day is eligible for the match.

Only your first qualifying wager on a given game day is eligible for the match. FanCash Playthrough: Earned FanCash holds no direct withdrawal value and requires a 1x playthrough. You must wager the FanCash once before it converts to withdrawable funds.

Earned FanCash holds no direct withdrawal value and requires a 1x playthrough. You must wager the FanCash once before it converts to withdrawable funds. Winnings Calculation: When wagering with FanCash, expected returns differ from standard cash bets. Winnings are calculated exclusively on the cash profit; the initial FanCash stake is not returned to the user in the payout.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Whether your models point toward backing the road-tested Milwaukee Brewers (58-34) or finding value in the hometown St. Louis Cardinals (48-43), utilizing this specific sign-up offer provides a measurable edge.

Review the primary data points for this promotion in the table below:

Offer Detail Description Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 9th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB, World Cup Games Toady

The Milwaukee Brewers (58-34) travel to face the St. Louis Cardinals (48-43) in a matchup scheduled for July 9, 2026, at 7:45 PM ET.

The baseline probabilities for this contest are reflected in the current market odds:

Bet Type Milwaukee Brewers St. Louis Cardinals Spread -1.5 (+126) +1.5 (-152) Moneyline -135 +114 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-108) Under 8.5 (-112)

From an analytical standpoint, the Milwaukee Brewers are appropriately priced as the moneyline favorites (-135). Milwaukee plans to send probable starter Logan Henderson to the mound, backed by a highly efficient lineup. The Brewers’ offensive engine is driven by second baseman Brice Turang, whose surface stats indicate elite contact and run-creation: a .343 batting average, 54 RBI, and an .815 OPS. Catcher William Contreras compounds this offensive pressure, sustaining a .307 average, 51 RBI, and a .750 OPS across 334 at-bats.

Conversely, the St. Louis Cardinals enter as +114 underdogs, presenting potential plus-money value. Probable starter Andre Pallante will anchor the pitching effort against Milwaukee’s lineup. St. Louis holds undeniable offensive firepower, led by outfielder Jordan Walker. Walker’s metrics suggest sustained dominance at the plate, boasting a .348 batting average, a team-high 70 RBI, and an elite .889 OPS over 343 at-bats. Further depth comes from first baseman Alec Burleson, who provides reliable run production with a .293 average and 66 RBI.

Evaluating these lineups, both teams possess the statistical profiles necessary to challenge the 8.5 total run line, making the offensive matchups a key focal point for prospective bettors.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Securing a mathematical advantage begins with proper execution during the registration phase. To systematically unlock the $1,000 bet match prior to first pitch, follow these sequential steps: