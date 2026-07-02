Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Croatia-Portugal, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services All new users can take home a $1,000 bonus when signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN. Use this link here to get started, and dive into all MLB and World Cup games today.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details & Overview

Before we lock in our MLB cards, we need to know the ground rules. I always tell my readers to read the fine print, so here is the exact breakdown of how this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works:

The Code: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during sign-up to unlock your $1,000 bonus offer.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during sign-up to unlock your $1,000 bonus offer. The Structure: The $1,000 bonus drops over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics matches your daily wager up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus drops over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics matches your daily wager up to $100 in FanCash. Eligibility & Age: You must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook.

You must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. State Availability: This offer is available to individuals physically located in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available to individuals physically located in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Getting Started: A minimum first deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum first deposit of $10 is required to participate. Daily Opt-In: I can’t stress this enough—after opting in, we must apply the promotion to our wager in the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

I can’t stress this enough—after opting in, we must apply the promotion to our wager in the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for this sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for this sign-up promotion. FanCash Rules: Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and has a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized.

Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and has a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized. Winnings Calculation: Any payouts or winnings are calculated based strictly on the cash portion of your wager. The FanCash stakes are excluded from all winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 Bonus

With a deep slate of MLB matchups on the calendar, leveraging the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is a fantastic strategy to protect our bankroll while we chase those bigger hits. Capitalizing on this bet match offer allows you to maximize the value of your daily baseball wagers.

Here is our quick reference guide for the offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 2nd, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus for MLB Tonight

I’m placing my bets on a phenomenal showdown as the San Diego Padres (43-42) clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-31). This massive contest is scheduled for 10:10 PM ET on July 02, 2026. While specific divisional standings and playoff implications are unavailable right now, you don’t need to be a sharp to see that the Los Angeles Dodgers’ impressive 56-31 record gives them incredible momentum against a competitive, hovering-around-.500 San Diego Padres squad.

Bet Type San Diego Padres Los Angeles Dodgers Spread +1.5 (-126) -1.5 (+105) Moneyline +164 -198 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-122) Under 8.5 (+101)

Odds as of July 02, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook odds.

Specific team betting trends regarding performance as underdogs or favorites are not available for this contest, so we need to look closely at the lineups to find our edge. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense is a powerhouse, heavily fueled by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who holds a .291 batting average with 50 RBIs, right alongside first baseman Freddie Freeman (.294 AVG, 47 RBIs). That is the kind of firepower that can easily cover a -1.5 spread for a nice pay day at +105.

But don’t count out the underdogs just yet. The San Diego Padres counter with outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., bringing a solid .280 batting average and 33 RBIs to the plate. Plus, Manny Machado has been a steady run producer for the San Diego Padres with 46 RBIs, even if his .190 batting average leaves something to be desired. On the mound, the probable pitchers are Randy Vásquez dealing for the San Diego Padres against Roki Sasaki for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is a matchup that presents a real chance to use our bonus funds smartly, whether we are backing the heavy moneyline favorite or attacking the total runs.

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to get into the action before the first pitch? Getting your account funded and claiming this offer is a straightforward process. We are in this together, so just follow these simple steps to secure your bonus: