Elías Báez and Miguel Almirón rally Atlanta United to 2-2 draw with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie defender Elías Báez and Miguel Almirón scored second-half goals and Atlanta United rallied for a…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie defender Elías Báez and Miguel Almirón scored second-half goals and Atlanta United rallied for a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC on Wednesday night.

Kerwin Vargas staked Charlotte (6-6-4) to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute, scoring for the third time this season when Lucas Hoyos blocked but couldn’t corral a shot by Archie Goodwin.

Liel Abada used assists from Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood in the 45th minute to score his first goal of the campaign on a header and Charlotte took a 2-0 lead into halftime. It was the seventh assist for Biel and the sixth for Westwood.

Báez scored his first career goal 12 minutes into the second half to get Atlanta United (3-10-3) within a goal. Tomás Jacobs, another rookie defender, notched his first assist and Fafà Picault collected his second.

Almirón tied it 2-all when he scored for the first time this season — unassisted in the 76th minute.

Hoyos stopped eight shots on goal for Atlanta United.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with four saves for Charlotte. He came in with a 5-2 record and two clean sheets in seven starts against Atlanta United.

Charlotte leads the all-time series 5-4-2 after posting the first season sweep between the two last year. Biel scored the winner in both 2025 victories.

Atlanta also beat Charlotte 2-0 on April 28 in the U.S. Open Cup.

Up next

Atlanta: At New England Revolution on Saturday.

Charlotte: At New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

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