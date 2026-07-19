Dream beat Sky 93-91 on Canada’s layup at buzzer after losing star Angel Reese to knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jordin Canada made a layup at the buzzer and the Atlanta Dream bounced back after…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jordin Canada made a layup at the buzzer and the Atlanta Dream bounced back after squandering a 22-point lead and losing star Angel Reese due to a knee injury, beating the Chicago Sky 93-91 on Sunday.

The victory was Atlanta’s seventh straight over Chicago.

After Allisha Gray hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds left, the Sky took a timeout to advance the ball to the front count. Sydney Taylor took the inbounds pass, worked around a high screen by Kamilla Cardoso and hit a deep, straight-away 3 to make it 91-all four seconds later.

Canada took a handoff from Brionna Jones on the right wing and darted to the hoop for the go-ahead basket.

Reese’s knee buckled when she came to a jump stop under the basket early in the fourth quarter and she fell to the ground as she missed the layup. She got up quickly, but went down again after a few seconds. Reese returned to the bench and the Dream ruled her out for the rest of the game.

Gray led the Dream (16-10) with 29 points, and Canada finished with 10 points, nine assists and three steals. Madina Okot had 14 points and four rebounds in 11 minutes. Jones grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points in 15 minutes off the bench. The four-time All-Star missed the first 24 games while recovering from a knee injury before she played 15 minutes in a 111-92 win at Toronto on Friday.

Atlanta has won three straight and four of its last five following a five-game skid.

The Sky (9-17) had their two-game win streak snapped.

Azura Stevens led Chicago with 20 points and nine rebounds. Taylor scored 18 and Kamilla Cardoso added 15.

The Sky’s Skylar Diggins (knee) missed her sixth consecutive game.

Atlanta’s Te-Hina Paopao (leg) missed her second game in a row.

Atlanta beat the Sky 82-75 in Chicago on June 9.

Up next

Sky: Play Wednesday at New York.

Dream: Visit Dallas on Wednesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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