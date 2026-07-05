Diamondbacks and Brewers meet, winner claims 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (54-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-44, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4…

Milwaukee Brewers (54-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-44, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-2, 2.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -166, Diamondbacks +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona has a 44-44 record overall and a 27-19 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 30-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee is 25-15 in road games and 54-33 overall. The Brewers are 40-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 17 home runs, 27 walks and 54 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 11 for 32 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers with 15 home runs while slugging .491. Brice Turang is 14 for 46 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

Brewers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: day-to-day (undisclosed), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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