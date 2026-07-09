Dallas faces Toronto on 3-game win streak

Dallas Wings (14-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-12, 4-6 Eastern Conference) Montreal, Quebec; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Dallas Wings (14-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-12, 4-6 Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Wings take on Toronto Tempo.

The Tempo are 5-6 on their home court. Toronto is eighth in the WNBA with 20.0 assists per game led by Julie Allemand averaging 5.2.

The Wings have gone 8-5 away from home. Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 8.4.

Toronto is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of Toronto have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wings won 89-76 in the last matchup on July 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is averaging 20.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Tempo. Isabelle Harrison is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Azzi Fudd is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 3-7, averaging 90.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.2 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 88.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: out (eye), Kiki Rice: out (ankle), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Wings: Costanza Verona: day to day (coach’s decision), Haley Jones: day to day (coach’s decision).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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