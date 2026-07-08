Cronenworth’s 3-run homer carries Padres to 4-1 win over Gallen, Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth’s three-run home run off Zac Gallen capped a four-run first inning and the San…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth’s three-run home run off Zac Gallen capped a four-run first inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on Tuesday night for just their second victory in 11 games.

The Padres pulled back into a tie for second place in the NL West with the Diamondbacks, who opened the night 14 games behind the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks won the series opener 8-0 on Monday night, when they held San Diego to eight singles while hitting two home runs.

The Padres had lost eight straight games before winning 5-2 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.

It was Cronenworth’s third of the season and second since he came off the seven-day concussion injured list on June 29.

Gallen (3-9) was one strike away from getting out of the inning tied at 1 when Cronenworth drove a 95-mph four-seamer into the seats in right field. It brought in Gavin Sheets, who walked ahead of Cronenworth, and Jackson Merrill, who singled in Fernando Tatis Jr. following his leadoff double. Gallen struck out Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado and had Cronenworth down 1-2 before allowing the homer.

Cronenworth missed nearly two full months while on the concussion list.

Germán Márquez (4-2) held the Diamondbacks to one run and three hits in five innings while striking out four and walking three.

All-Star Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth for his 23rd save, tied for the NL lead.

Gallen allowed four runs and six hits in six innings, struck out five and walked three.

San Diego’s Jhony Brito made his first appearance in the majors since Aug. 10, 2024, and got Nolan Arenado to ground into a double play on his first pitch to end the sixth. Brito was recalled from Triple-A El Paso, where he was working his way back from right elbow surgery in April 2025.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP José Cabrera (0-1, 4.73 ERA) and Padres RHP Michael King (5-7, 3.52) are scheduled to start Wednesday night.

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