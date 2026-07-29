Conine puts Marlins ahead for good with eighth inning pinch-hit homer, Marlins defeat Phillies 8-6

MIAMI (AP) — Griffin Conine hit a go-ahead pinch-hit homer in the eighth, Otto Lopez, Heriberto Hernández and Xavier Edwards…

MIAMI (AP) — Griffin Conine hit a go-ahead pinch-hit homer in the eighth, Otto Lopez, Heriberto Hernández and Xavier Edwards each had two RBIs, and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 on Wednesday.

The Marlins overcame a 6-0 deficit to mark their largest comeback of the season. They had previously rallied from four runs down on May 9 against the Nationals, and have come back 21 times this year.

Lopez got the Marlins on the board in the fifth, grounding out but driving in Esteury Ruiz to make it 6-1. Hernández then sent a high changeup from Jesús Luzardo 416 feet to left-center to get the Fightin’ Fish within three.

Lopez drove in another with a single in the seventh and Edwards drove in two more with a single of his own to tie the game at 6-all.

Kyle Stowers drew a walk to start the eighth and Conine was sent in to pinch-hit for Brian Navvareto. He connected on a middle-middle changeup and launched a 424-foot blast to center. It was a homer in 29 of 30 MLB ballparks, per Statcast.

Conine also had a go-ahead pinch-hit homer on June 29 against the Rockies.

Marlins starter Ryan Gusto worked five innings and allowed six runs on nine hits. Tyler Zuber (1-1) took the win in relief, and Pete Fairbanks earned his 15th save.

Jonathan Bowlan (2-1) took the loss for Philadelphia, and Seth Johnson had a blown save. Luzardo went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits and ending his six-game streak of one or fewer runs allowed.

Trea Turner homered and Bryce Harper tripled for the Phillies.

Up next

The Phillies have Thursday off before beginning a three-game series at Baltimore on Friday. RHP Brandon Young (8-2, 3.13 ERA) starts for the Orioles, and the Phillies have not announced a starter.

The Marlins begin a six-game road trip in Queens to face the New York Mets on Thursday. RHP Eury Pérez (5-8, 3.56) takes the hill for Miami. New York has not announced its starter.

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