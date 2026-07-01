Christian Pulisic back in the starting lineup for the U.S. for the World Cup knockout round

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star Christian Pulisic was back in the starting lineup for the United States for a…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star Christian Pulisic was back in the starting lineup for the United States for a knockout round matchup against Bosnia-Herzegovina after being slowed by a calf injury during the group stage of the World Cup.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino used the same starting lineup for the round of 32 on Wednesday night that he used when the Americans beat Paraguay 4-1 in the opener of the World Cup.

Pulisic left that game, after helping set up two first-half goals, with stiffness from the injury incurred earlier in training. He then sat out a 2-0 victory over Australia before coming on as a substitute in the 58th minute in a loss to Turkey on June 25.

Pulisic has 33 goals in 88 international appearances.

Also back in the lineup for the U.S. were four key players who sat out the game against Turkey after having received a yellow card earlier in the tournament. Striker Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and top defenders Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards were all listed as starters against Bosnia.

The Americans had clinched the top spot in their group after winning the first two matches and didn’t want to risk a suspension for any of those players with a second yellow card in group stage. All players start the knockout round with a clean record.

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