Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Scores $100 DFS Bonus For MLB Friday Slate

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and unlock a $100 bonus alongside a free pick for tonight’s MLB matchups.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Details

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match (50%) bonus + free pick Promotion Verified July 17th, 2026

This Chalkboard welcome offer is a fantastic way for new players to build a solid starting bankroll. It is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers who meet the regional age requirements and reside in a participating state. When you drop in that first deposit using promo code WTOP, Chalkboard matches it 50% up to a possible $100 in bonuses.

What I really love about this promo is the included free pick, which is reusable until you make your first winning entry. Think of it as a complimentary, guaranteed winning leg in your entry. You can easily use this free square to take a player to go over a specific prop, setting us up with a massive head start. Whether you want to use that free pick on Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale racking up strikeouts against the Rangers, or you want to focus entirely on the heavyweight interleague showdown between the Dodgers and Yankees, this offer gives you a real chance at a highly profitable night.

Chalkboard MLB Friday PRojections

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani O/U 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 1.5 N/A Matt Olson O/U 0.5 N/A Austin Riley O/U 0.5 N/A Steven Kwan O/U 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker O/U 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies O/U 0.5 N/A Gerrit Cole N/A O/U 5.5 Chris Sale N/A O/U 7.5

When I sit down to start handicapping tonight’s slate, starting pitching projections always provide incredible insight. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces a line of 5.5 strikeouts against a ridiculously potent Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Braves veteran Chris Sale has a high strikeout prop of 7.5 against Texas. Fading these strikeout totals looks like a sound move.

If you prefer backing the bats, we have some superstars in prime position to record a hit. Shohei Ohtani is always a good candidate to record a hit. His teammates, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are good choices, too. Over in Atlanta, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies are both having strong season and are logical choices to record a hit. Anchoring your entries by backing these top-tier sluggers to record just one base hit is a statistically sound strategy.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus and getting into the trenches with us is a quick and straightforward process. First, click here and register a new account. Crucially, you must enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during sign-up to unlock this specific welcome offer.

Once you are verified, head over to the cashier and make your first deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. To claim the maximum value of the bonus, I recommend depositing the full $1200. However, if you want to test the waters first, you do not have to deposit the max amount right away. This is a true 50% deposit match, meaning Chalkboard will double whatever initial amount you choose. Whether you deposit $20 or $200, you will get 50% of it matched in bonus funds so we can start building those winning entries right away.