Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 MLB Monday Night DFS Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and unlock up to $100 in bonuses with the 50% deposit match alongside a free pick in time for the first pitch of tonight’s MLB slate.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Up To $100 In Bonuses For MLB Picks

If you are looking to secure bonuses for tonight’s baseball action, Chalkboard provides a highly efficient entry point. The structural advantage of this offer lies in the dual-benefit return.

Below are the primary details required to claim this bonus ahead of today’s slate.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match (50%) bonus + free pick Promotion Verified July 20 by WTOP

Understanding The Offer Mechanics

New Chalkboard customers gain immediate leverage through a 50% deposit match up to $100, alongside a highly valuable free pick. In practical terms, the free pick allows a user to select a player to go over a specific line, effectively acting as a guaranteed, automatic win for that specific leg of an entry. This free pick is also reusable until you make a winning entry on the platform.

When evaluating the upcoming MLB slate, this free pick is best utilized as a foundational building block around star talent. For instance, if you are analyzing the matchup at Globe Life Field between Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom and Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde, anchoring your entry with a free over pick minimizes your overall risk. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Chalkboard customers who meet the regional age requirements and are physically located in a participating jurisdiction.

Chalkboard MLB Markets

Constructing a winning lineup for tonight’s MLB slate requires isolating high-probability outcomes. Here is a breakdown of the hits and strikeout lines for standout players taking the field tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 1.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Cristopher Sánchez N/A 6.5 Emmet Sheehan N/A 5.5

When forecasting these matchups, empirical data and recent situational splits point heavily toward specific outcomes.

For the position players, Philadelphia’s Trea Turner presents a statistically strong case to go over his 0.5 hits line. Turner is producing at an elite rate at Citizens Bank Park, having successfully recorded a hit in 10 consecutive home games. His teammate, Kyle Schwarber, also has the underlying metrics backing an over play; he has exceeded 0.5 hits in six straight matchups against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Matt Olson has eclipsed the 0.5 hits threshold in six of his last seven home games, making his over another data-backed selection.

Conversely, rotational trends suggest fading the starting pitchers in the Dodgers-Phillies matchup. Philadelphia starter Cristopher Sánchez has recently experienced a dip in his home strikeout rate, failing to clear 6.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts at Citizens Bank Park. On the opposing mound, Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has similarly struggled to miss bats on the road, falling short of 5.5 strikeouts in six of his last eight away appearances. Based on these trends, the under is the statistically recommended play for both starting pitchers.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Sign-Up Steps

Securing your welcome bonus requires a brief, sequential registration process. Follow these steps to activate your Chalkboard offer and adequately fund your account for tonight’s MLB slate:

Register: First, click here and create a new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial sign-up phase, you must enter the promo code WTOP. Applying this specific code is required to lock in the promotional welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Following account verification, navigate to the cashier interface. Select one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods to execute your initial deposit. Claim Your Match: To extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion, a deposit of at least $200 is required. However, the 50% match scales to your preference; Chalkboard will instantly match 50% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit in the form of bonus funds.

Once the transaction clears, your deposit match bonus and free pick will automatically credit to your account, providing the supplementary bankroll needed to construct your initial entries.