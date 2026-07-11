Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for World Cup, UFC 329 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and get in on a 50% deposit match up to $100 in time for World Cup and UFC 329 action tonight.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For $100 World Cup & UFC Offer

Before setting your lineups for the upcoming World Cup matchups or diving into the Octagon’s markets, ensuring you secure the highest available expected value is critical. New users can leverage the Chalkboard welcome offer to gain a distinct, data-backed advantage right out of the gate.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Confirmed July 11th, 2026

Offer Overview

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a calculated opportunity to reduce your break-even percentage from day one. Upon registration, the platform matches 50% of your first deposit up to $100. Expanding your bankroll to this degree allows you to weather variance and test different strategies.

Alongside the deposit match, Chalkboard awards a reusable free pick. This free pick allows you to select a competitor to go over or under a specific statistical prop, functioning as a mathematically guaranteed winning leg in your initial entry. This is also reusable until you make your first winning entry. This structure is ideal for the current sports slate. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers who meet the local age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Chalkboard Promo For World Cup, UFC 329 Tonight

When constructing your initial entries, analyzing the underlying metrics of the slate to find inefficient lines is a proven recipe for success. When deciding how to allocate your Chalkboard welcome offer, looking at predictive soccer data—like expected goals and shot-creating actions—provides a stronger edge than reacting to surface-level results. In the matchup between Norway and England, identifying players who consistently exceed their shot-on-target metrics offers a stable floor for entry construction. Similarly, in the Argentina vs. Switzerland fixture, identifying heavy possession discrepancies can point you toward reliable over/under projections for players taking the pitch.

Analyzing The Max Holloway vs. Connor McGregor Fight

In the Octagon, evaluating the highly anticipated bout between Max Holloway and Connor McGregor provides an alternate route to making use of this offer. It is hard to rely on much data for this fight, as it is McGregor’s first fight since 2021. Applying your free pick to an entry for this fight is a good strategy to reduce variance.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the World Cup and UFC action is a highly streamlined process. To ensure your account is properly credited with the deposit match and free pick, follow these exact steps to activate the offer:

Sign Up: Register with Chalkboard here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and geographic location. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, the platform will prompt you for a code. It is mandatory to enter the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to properly lock in this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once identity verification is complete, navigate to the platform’s cashier section. Select one of the secure payment methods to execute your initial deposit. Claim Your Match: To yield the absolute maximum value of the bonus, a deposit of at least $200 is required. However, if you choose to start smaller, Chalkboard will still match 50% of whatever initial amount you deposit in bonus funds, up to $100 in bonuses.

Immediately after your transaction processes, Chalkboard will credit your account with the matched bonus funds and your free pick, equipping you with the optimal leverage needed to tackle today’s matches and fights.