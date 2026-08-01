Sanoja, Conine homer to help the Marlins beat the Mets 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Sanoja and Griffin Conine homered to power the Miami Marlins to a 6-2 victory over…

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Sanoja and Griffin Conine homered to power the Miami Marlins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday.

Liam Hicks had a pair of RBI singles for the Marlins, who entered Saturday 1 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final National League playoff spot. Otto Lopez lofted a sacrifice fly and scored twice.

Esteury Ruiz and Heriberto Hernández each stole a base for the Marlins, who are second in the majors with 122 thefts. Miami has swiped at least two bases in a game 35 times this season.

Tyler Phillips (3-5), who grew up about 100 miles south of Citi Field in Pennsauken, New York, allowed two runs and struck out three in five-plus innings.

Lake Bachar, Miami’s third pitcher, notched his second save by throwing three scoreless innings.

Tyrone Taylor remained hot for the Mets by hitting a two-run homer off Phillips in the second. Taylor, an impending free agent who is a candidate to be traded by the last-place Mets before Monday’s trade deadline, is batting .341 (14 for 41) with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 19 games since July 4.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor was 2-for-4 and is batting .311 (19 for 61) since July 12.

Rookie Zac Thornton (2-2) permitted four runs (three earned) and struck out two in 4 2/3 innings — his shortest start since he lasted 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut May 20.

The Mets committed two errors — increasing their season total to 75, second-most in the NL — hours after honoring the 1986 World Series-winning team — the franchise’s most recent champion.

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Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (11-6, 3.82 ERA) was set to start Sunday in the series finale. The Mets had not announced a starter.

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