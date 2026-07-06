Carlos Queiroz quits as Ghana coach after the team’s World Cup exit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Queiroz has quit as Ghana coach after the team’s World Cup campaign ended with…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Queiroz has quit as Ghana coach after the team’s World Cup campaign ended with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Colombia at the first knockout stage.

“We cannot claim complete sporting satisfaction, but we can proudly say that we honored the colors of Ghana and restored respect and credibility to the Black Stars on football’s greatest stage,” Queiroz wrote in an Instagram post addressed to the country late on Sunday.

Ghana was on a four-game losing run when the 73-year-old Portuguese coach was appointed in April as the fired Otto Addo ’s replacement.

Ghana lost to Mexico and drew with Wales in World Cup warmups before the team started the tournament with a win over Panama in Group L. A scoreless draw against England was enough for the team to progress as one of the best third-place finishers despite a loss to Croatia in their final group game.

Against Colombia, the team could only muster eight shots. None of them were on goal.

“Football, like life, teaches us one timeless lesson: you either win or you learn,” Queiroz wrote. “I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more. Reaching a higher level should never be the destination — it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions.”

He appeared to blame the Ghana Football Association for not doing enough to support the team.

“The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch. Black Stars success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana’s extraordinary football talent,” he wrote.

Queiroz last month defended his decision to include Thomas Partey in his squad while the player awaits trial in London on multiple charges of rape. Partey was unable to play the team’s opening game when he was refused a visa to Canada, leading to a furious reaction from Ghana’s government.

Partey played in Ghana’s next game in the United States and was booed by the heavily pro-England crowd. He also played against Croatia and Colombia.

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