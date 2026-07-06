Cardinals play the Brewers in first of 5-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (55-33, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-40, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (55-33, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-40, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dustin May (5-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a five-game series.

St. Louis has a 47-40 record overall and a 23-21 record at home. The Cardinals have hit 99 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 26-15 record on the road and a 55-33 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.35 ERA, which leads MLB.

The matchup Monday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt is 12 for 42 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 20 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs while hitting .268 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 12 for 40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dustin May: day-to-day (ankle), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.