Cardinals aim to sweep 3-game series over the Braves

Atlanta Braves (54-40, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (50-44, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Atlanta Braves (54-40, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (50-44, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: JR Ritchie (1-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dustin May (5-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -137, Braves +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves looking to sweep their three-game series.

St. Louis has a 26-25 record at home and a 50-44 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Atlanta has a 27-22 record on the road and a 54-40 record overall. The Braves have a 39-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs while slugging .534. Nathan Church is 5 for 35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Michael Harris II leads the Braves with a .300 batting average, and has 16 doubles, 16 home runs, 15 walks and 53 RBIs. Mauricio Dubon is 11 for 39 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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