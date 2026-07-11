Buttler and Brook sparkle as England goes top of T20 rankings with clean sweep over India

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Jos Buttler and Harry Brook led the way with swashbuckling batting displays as England went top…

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Jos Buttler and Harry Brook led the way with swashbuckling batting displays as England went top of the T20 rankings after beating India by 56 runs on Saturday to take the five-match series 4-0.

Buttler hammered 131 in 64 balls and captain Brook made 95 not out in 45 deliveries to propel England to 257-3, its third highest T20 total and highest against India.

“We’ve managed to get ourselves to No. 1 in the world, which was the aim after the second game,” player of the series Brook said after his side restricted India to 201-8 in reply.

It rained sixes at the Utilita Bowl as he and Buttler shared a memorable second-wicket stand of 233, England’s highest for any wicket in a T20.

India, which opted to rest 15-year-old batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the teenage sensation failed to make an impact in the three previous games, was made to pay for deciding to bowl first after winning the toss.

Buttler made a welcome return to form by smashing 8 sixes and 12 fours as he charged to his second T20 international century. Brook continued his excellent series, which began with the opening match being abandoned due to bad weather, by clubbing 8 sixes and 4 fours.

Shivam Dube took two late wickets, including Buttler’s, but his solitary over cost 22 runs.

“It’s been a little bit of a lean patch for a while,” Buttler said. “It was a great day for me personally and a great day for the team. I am really happy to get back to my best and contribute to a brilliant series win.”

The 35-year-old Buttler’s innings was the second highest by an Englishman in a T20 international, behind Phil Salt’s 141 not out against South Africa in Manchester last September.

India, displaced by England at the top of the rankings, had a mountain to climb to reach its target and made a poor start when opener Abhishek Sharma was removed for 3.

Ishan Kishan struck a 35-ball 56 while Tilak Varma raced to 53 in 25 deliveries but India was always behind the run-rate. All-rounder Sam Curran took 3-36 and leg-spinner Adil Rashid picked up 2-24.

“There’s a lot to take from this series,” India captain Shreyas Iyer said. “The conditions, the awareness, the adaptations to the wicket.

“Of all the grounds we played on, this was probably the best. The approach to our batting was different today.”

The two teams begin a three-match series of one-day internationals in Birmingham on Tuesday.

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