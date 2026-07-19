Burke and 2 relievers combine on 4-hitter, Colson Montgomery homers as White Sox beat Blue Jays 3-0

TORONTO (AP) — Sean Burke and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Colson Montgomery hit his 24th home run and…

TORONTO (AP) — Sean Burke and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Colson Montgomery hit his 24th home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday.

Braden Montgomery had two hits and an RBI as the White Sox bounced back from Saturday’s 1-0 loss to take two of three from the Blue Jays. Toronto scored five total runs in the series.

Chicago won five of six against Toronto this season, outscoring the Blue Jays 29-12.

Burke (7-4) allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings, improving to 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA over his past six appearances. He walked one and struck out five.

Bryan Hudson got four outs and Grant Taylor finished for his fifth save in eight chances.

Toronto had two hits through eight innings before Ernie Clement reached on an infield hit to start the ninth. Nathan Lukes followed with a bunt single, and Clement moved to third on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s liner to right. Taylor ended it by getting Kazuma Okamoto to ground into a double play.

Bryan Hudson replaced Burke after Daulton Varsho’s two-out single in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk grounded out on Hudson’s first pitch.

Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage (4-5) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. He walked two and matched his career high by striking out nine.

Chicago opened the scoring on Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly in the fourth, then added a pair of two-out runs in the sixth.

Colson Montgomery fell behind 0-2 against Yesavage before hitting a 388-foot homer. Benintendi followed with a double and scored on Braden Montgomery’s single.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.15 ERA) is expected to start at Texas on Monday against Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.49).

Blue Jays: RHP Dylan Cease (6-4, 2.56 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday against Rays RHP Nick Martinez (8-2, 2.65).

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