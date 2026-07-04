Brewers bring road win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers (54-32, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-44, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 9:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (54-32, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-44, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.59 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-8, 5.84 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -156, Diamondbacks +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to continue a five-game road winning streak.

Arizona has a 26-19 record at home and a 43-44 record overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.32 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 54-32 record overall and a 25-14 record in road games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.35 ERA, which leads the NL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 11 for 32 over the past 10 games.

Jake Bauers is second on the Brewers with 29 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Garrett Mitchell is 11 for 28 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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