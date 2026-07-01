Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá has a thigh injury ahead of match against Norway at the World Cup

Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who limped off the field at halftime during his team’s last World Cup match, has a thigh injury.
Paquetá was replaced for the start of the second half in Monday’s 2-1 win over Japan. Brazil advanced to a round of 16 match against Norway on Sunday at East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The Brazilian soccer confederation said Tuesday the 28-year-old Paquetá had a scan that revealed a muscle injury at the back of a thigh.
Paquetá has 13 goals in 67 international appearances.
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