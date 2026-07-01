Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá has a thigh injury ahead of match against Norway at the World Cup

Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who limped off the field at halftime during his team’s last World Cup match, has a…

Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who limped off the field at halftime during his team’s last World Cup match, has a thigh injury.

Paquetá was replaced for the start of the second half in Monday’s 2-1 win over Japan. Brazil advanced to a round of 16 match against Norway on Sunday at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said Tuesday the 28-year-old Paquetá had a scan that revealed a muscle injury at the back of a thigh.

Paquetá has 13 goals in 67 international appearances.

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