Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Grab $40 in Free Lineups for Yankees-Phillies, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re a new player looking to get some skin in the game for tonight’s New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies matchup, I’ve got the perfect strategy for you. By using the Boom promo code WTOP40 here, you can unlock an exclusive welcome offer to build your bankroll. Simply play $5, and you will instantly get $40 in free lineups to use on your favorite player props for this heavyweight showdown.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Action

Let’s get the housekeeping out of the way before the first pitch. If you want to join me in chasing a bigger payout tonight, here is the breakdown of the signup bonus we are utilizing:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 26, 2026

To score this “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” bonus ahead of the Yankees vs. Phillies game, new Boom customers just need to register and make a minimum deposit of $10. Once your account has funds, placing just a $5 entry on any of the available player prop markets for tonight’s clash at Citizens Bank Park triggers your reward. That gives us the extra firepower we need to build our exotic bets and key our favorite players.

Keep in mind, this welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. You must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located within a participating state when submitting your first entry to lock in your $40 in free lineups.

Ways to Use Your Lineups Tonight

Before making your picks, you can consider how the players have been performing this season.

Player Hits Strikeouts Cristopher Sánchez (SP) 133 (Allowed) 151 Will Warren (SP) 101 (Allowed) 96 Ben Rice 100 101 Trea Turner 100 101 Cody Bellinger 95 70 Bryce Harper 93 94 Kyle Schwarber 93 154 Alec Bohm 82 60 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 77 113

Now, let’s talk strategy. How are we building our entries for a nice pay day? The underlying season statistics give us some serious, data-backed betting angles.

Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez has been an absolute machine on the mound, racking up 151 strikeouts over 132.2 innings. He’s facing a Yankees lineup loaded with strikeout-prone hitters—specifically Jazz Chisholm Jr. (113 strikeouts) and Ben Rice (101 strikeouts). The data tells me Sánchez is a prime candidate to go over his standard strikeout prop line.

On the flip side, Yankees starter Will Warren has surrendered 101 hits in just 98.1 innings. Against a dangerous Philadelphia order, Warren looks incredibly vulnerable to giving up contact. I’m keying Trea Turner (100 hits) and Bryce Harper (93 hits) to feast on this matchup. Both guys are elite candidates to go over their hit props tonight.

How to Register using the Boom Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps so we can start building those winning entries together: