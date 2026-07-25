Bogusz scores 2 goals, Bond has 4 saves, Dynamo beat Austin 3-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored two goals, his first multi-goal game in MLS since 2024, and Jonathan Bond had…

HOUSTON (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored two goals, his first multi-goal game in MLS since 2024, and Jonathan Bond had four saves to help the Houston Dynamo beat Austin FC 3-0 on Saturday night.

The Dynamo (8-6-2) are unbeaten in four straight.

Guilherme Santos — known simply as “Guilherme” — added a goal and two assists for Houston.

Ezequiel Ponce, on the counter-attack, played a first-touch cross from the right side to Bogusz for a tap-in goal in the 12th minute. Bogusz, in the 29th, outraced the defense to long ball-ahead played by Guilherme and rolled a first-touch shot inside the back post to make it 2-0.

Bogusz, who had a career-high 15 goals last season, has four goals in 16 appearances (15 starts) this season.

Guilherme beat goalkeeper Brad Stuver one on one to give Houston a three-goal lead in the 32nd minute.

Bond had his fourth shutout this season.

Austin (4-8-5), which beat Seattle 3-1 at home on Wednesday, has lost four of its last five.

Stuver finished with one save.

Austin beat the Dynamo 2-0 at home on April 25.

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