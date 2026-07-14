Blaney survives overtime as Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro

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NASCAR CUP SERIES
Window World 450
In-Season Challenge – Round 4
Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Race distance: 450 laps, 281.25 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (TNT).
Last year: The event marks the first points-paying series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since September 1996.
Last race: Ryan Blaney paced the field for 171 laps and weathered both a lengthy rain delay and a 3-wide battle in overtime to earn the win.
Next race: July 26, Speedway, Indiana.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
Last race: Justin Allgaier outlasted a crash-filled race interrupted by 13 cautions and four red flags to collect his sixth victory of the season and the 34th win of his career.
Next race: July 25, Speedway, Indiana.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Faith Fest 250
Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Race Distance: 250 laps. 156.25 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Chandler Smith emerged victorious after a wild overtime finish, using an aggressive final-lap pass to secure the win.
Last race: Grant Enfinger snapped a 40-race winless streak with his first victory of the season and the 13th of his career, surviving a chaotic race that included an 18-minute red flag.
Next race: July 24, Indianapolis.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Moët & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix
Site: Stavelot, Belgium
Track: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
Race distance: 44 laps. 191.4 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., practice, 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (APPLE TV).
Last year: Oscar Piastri led a dominant 1-2 finish in a rain-soaked and heavily delayed race, beating teammate Lando Norris to extend his championship lead while Max Verstappen claimed Sprint honors earlier in the weekend.
Last race: Charles Leclerc led from the opening lap to beat George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, while pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli faded out after a late mechanical issue and post-race penalty.
Next race: July 26, Mogyoród, Hungary.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix
Site: Lebanon, Tennessee.
Track: Nashville Superspeedway.
Race distance: 300 laps. 399 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 3 p.m., final practice, 6 p.m.; Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Josef Newgarden delivered a hometown triumph by edging Álex Palou by just over half a second for his first victory of the season and the only win of his 2025 campaign.
Last race: Pato O’Ward took the lead on Lap 42 after Christian Lundgaard ran wide exiting Turn 2, then stayed out front the rest of the caution-free race to secure the victory.
Next race: August 9, Portland, Oregon.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge
Site: Sonoma, California.
Track: Sonoma Raceway.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., qualifying, 8:10 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:45 a.m., qualifying, 12:20 p.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:50 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m.
Next race: July 26, Kent, Washington.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
WORLD OF OUTLAWS KNIGHT BEFORE THE KINGS ROYAL
WORLD OF OUTLAWS 43RD KINGS ROYAL
WORLD OF OUTLAWS FEDERATED AUTO PARTS SIX NATIONS SHOWDOWN
Next race: July 22 – 26.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
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