Blaney survives overtime as Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Window World 450 In-Season Challenge – Round 4 Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Track:…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Window World 450

In-Season Challenge – Round 4

Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Race distance: 450 laps, 281.25 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (TNT).

Last year: The event marks the first points-paying series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since September 1996.

Last race: Ryan Blaney paced the field for 171 laps and weathered both a lengthy rain delay and a 3-wide battle in overtime to earn the win.

Next race: July 26, Speedway, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Last race: Justin Allgaier outlasted a crash-filled race interrupted by 13 cautions and four red flags to collect his sixth victory of the season and the 34th win of his career.

Next race: July 25, Speedway, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Faith Fest 250

Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Race Distance: 250 laps. 156.25 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Chandler Smith emerged victorious after a wild overtime finish, using an aggressive final-lap pass to secure the win.

Last race: Grant Enfinger snapped a 40-race winless streak with his first victory of the season and the 13th of his career, surviving a chaotic race that included an 18-minute red flag.

Next race: July 24, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Moët & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix

Site: Stavelot, Belgium

Track: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Race distance: 44 laps. 191.4 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., practice, 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Oscar Piastri led a dominant 1-2 finish in a rain-soaked and heavily delayed race, beating teammate Lando Norris to extend his championship lead while Max Verstappen claimed Sprint honors earlier in the weekend.

Last race: Charles Leclerc led from the opening lap to beat George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, while pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli faded out after a late mechanical issue and post-race penalty.

Next race: July 26, Mogyoród, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

Site: Lebanon, Tennessee.

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 300 laps. 399 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 3 p.m., final practice, 6 p.m.; Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Josef Newgarden delivered a hometown triumph by edging Álex Palou by just over half a second for his first victory of the season and the only win of his 2025 campaign.

Last race: Pato O’Ward took the lead on Lap 42 after Christian Lundgaard ran wide exiting Turn 2, then stayed out front the rest of the caution-free race to secure the victory.

Next race: August 9, Portland, Oregon.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge

Site: Sonoma, California.

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., qualifying, 8:10 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:45 a.m., qualifying, 12:20 p.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:50 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m.

Next race: July 26, Kent, Washington.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS KNIGHT BEFORE THE KINGS ROYAL

WORLD OF OUTLAWS 43RD KINGS ROYAL

WORLD OF OUTLAWS FEDERATED AUTO PARTS SIX NATIONS SHOWDOWN

Next race: July 22 – 26.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

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