2026 All-Star Rosters

Tuesday, July 14
At Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia
American League
Starters
r-replacement; u-unavailable
Catcher: Shea Langeliers, Athletics
First base: Ben Rice, Yankees
Second base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays
Third base: Junior Caminero, Rays
Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels, Riley Greene, Tigers, Cody Bellinger, Yankees
Pitcher: RHP Dylan Cease, Blue Jays
Pitchers — LHP Parker Messick, Guardians, RHP Drew Rasmussen, Rays, RHP Joe Ryan, Twins, RHP Cam Schlittler, Yankees, LHP u-Ranger Suárez, Red Sox, RHP Michael Wacha, Royals, RHP r-Nick Martinez, Rays, RHP Bryan Baker, Rays, LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox, LHP Jacob Latz, Rangers, RHP Cade Smith, Guardians, RHP Louis Varland, Blue Jays, RHP u-Justin Verlander, Tigers (Legend Pick).
Reserves — C Dillon Dingler, Tigers, C Adley Rutschman, Orioles, INF u- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., INF Travis Bazzana, Guardians, INF u-Nick Kurtz, Athletics, INF r-Willson Contreras, Red Sox, INF Kevin McGonigle, Tigers, INF Miguel Vargas, White Sox, INF r-Munetaka Murakami, White Sox, OF Randy Arozarena, Mariners, OF u-Aaron Judge, Yankees, OF u-Byron Buxton, Twins, OF r-Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox, OF r-Tristan Peters, DH Yandy Díaz, Rays.
National League
Starters
Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves
First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves
Third base: Max Muncy, Dodgers
Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Nationals
Designated hitter: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
Outfield: Juan Soto, Mets, Brandon Marsh, Phillies, Andy Pages, Dodgers
Pitcher: Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies
Pitchers — LHP Chris Sale, Braves, RHP Logan Webb, Giants, RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers, RHP u-Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, LHP Eduardo Rodríguez, Diamondbacks, RHP u-Max Meyer, Marlins, RHP u-Paul Skenes, Pirates, LHP r-Jesús Luzardo, Phillies, LHP r-Justin Wrobleski, Dodgers, LHP r-Foster Griffin, Nationals, RHP Chase Burns, Reds, RHP Jhoan Duran, Phillies, RHP Raisel Iglesias, Braves, RHP Mason Miller, Padres, RHP r-Riley O’Brien, Cardinals.
Reserves — C William Contreras, Brewers, C Hunter Goodman, Rockies, INF Luis Arraez, Giants, INF Bryce Harper, Phillies (Legend Pick), INF Otto Lopez, Marlins, INF Matt Olson, Braves, INF Sal Stewart, Reds, OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks, OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, OF Jordan Walker, Cardinals, OF James Wood, Nationals, DH u-Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, C/DH r-Iván Herrera, Cardinals.
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