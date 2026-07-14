2026 All-Star Rosters

Tuesday, July 14 At Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia American League Starters r-replacement; u-unavailable Catcher: Shea Langeliers, Athletics First base:…

Tuesday, July 14

At Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

American League

Starters

r-replacement; u-unavailable

Catcher: Shea Langeliers, Athletics

First base: Ben Rice, Yankees

Second base: Ernie Clement, Blue Jays

Third base: Junior Caminero, Rays

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels, Riley Greene, Tigers, Cody Bellinger, Yankees

Pitcher: RHP Dylan Cease, Blue Jays

Pitchers — LHP Parker Messick, Guardians, RHP Drew Rasmussen, Rays, RHP Joe Ryan, Twins, RHP Cam Schlittler, Yankees, LHP u-Ranger Suárez, Red Sox, RHP Michael Wacha, Royals, RHP r-Nick Martinez, Rays, RHP Bryan Baker, Rays, LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox, LHP Jacob Latz, Rangers, RHP Cade Smith, Guardians, RHP Louis Varland, Blue Jays, RHP u-Justin Verlander, Tigers (Legend Pick).

Reserves — C Dillon Dingler, Tigers, C Adley Rutschman, Orioles, INF u- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., INF Travis Bazzana, Guardians, INF u-Nick Kurtz, Athletics, INF r-Willson Contreras, Red Sox, INF Kevin McGonigle, Tigers, INF Miguel Vargas, White Sox, INF r-Munetaka Murakami, White Sox, OF Randy Arozarena, Mariners, OF u-Aaron Judge, Yankees, OF u-Byron Buxton, Twins, OF r-Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox, OF r-Tristan Peters, DH Yandy Díaz, Rays.

National League

Starters

Catcher: Drake Baldwin, Braves

First base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Braves

Third base: Max Muncy, Dodgers

Shortstop: CJ Abrams, Nationals

Designated hitter: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Outfield: Juan Soto, Mets, Brandon Marsh, Phillies, Andy Pages, Dodgers

Pitcher: Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies

Pitchers — LHP Chris Sale, Braves, RHP Logan Webb, Giants, RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers, RHP u-Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, LHP Eduardo Rodríguez, Diamondbacks, RHP u-Max Meyer, Marlins, RHP u-Paul Skenes, Pirates, LHP r-Jesús Luzardo, Phillies, LHP r-Justin Wrobleski, Dodgers, LHP r-Foster Griffin, Nationals, RHP Chase Burns, Reds, RHP Jhoan Duran, Phillies, RHP Raisel Iglesias, Braves, RHP Mason Miller, Padres, RHP r-Riley O’Brien, Cardinals.

Reserves — C William Contreras, Brewers, C Hunter Goodman, Rockies, INF Luis Arraez, Giants, INF Bryce Harper, Phillies (Legend Pick), INF Otto Lopez, Marlins, INF Matt Olson, Braves, INF Sal Stewart, Reds, OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks, OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, OF Jordan Walker, Cardinals, OF James Wood, Nationals, DH u-Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, C/DH r-Iván Herrera, Cardinals.

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