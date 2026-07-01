Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for World Cup, Team USA Games

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Sign up using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a $150 bonus to use on all World Cup matches today. Get started here.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Bonus Wednesday

Before diving into the underlying metrics of today’s matchups, here is a pragmatic overview of the current bet365 welcome promotion available for new users:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 1st, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

From an analytical standpoint, securing $150 in bonus bets on a minimal $10 upfront risk presents a high-yield opportunity. New bet365 users can unlock this welcome offer simply by placing a qualifying bet, earning the bonus credits regardless of whether their initial ticket cashes or busts.

To ensure your wager meets the promotional criteria, two primary conditions must be satisfied: the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer, and the selection must carry minimum odds of -500. This odds threshold is designed to prevent betting on near-certainties. For instance, backing a moderate favorite at -450 falls well within the acceptable range, whereas laying juice on a massive -800 favorite would render the wager ineligible. Once the $150 is credited to your bonus balance, you have a strictly defined seven-day window to utilize the funds before expiration.

Location dictates slightly altered parameters for this promotion. New users operating out of Illinois or Tennessee are eligible for a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets structure. Additionally, the PA, NJ, and MI markets offer a dual-threat bonus, attaching 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino alongside the standard bonus bets. Whether you are mathematically analyzing England’s implied probability against Congo DR or attacking a player prop in the Belgium vs. Senegal match, applying this promo code establishes a strong foundation for your World Cup betting strategy.

How to Use the Bet365 World Cup Bonus on Today’s Matches

The Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup brings single-elimination variance to the forefront with a compelling three-match slate today. Every game carries immense pressure, as a single defensive lapse or statistical outlier can end a nation’s tournament. The schedule opens with heavy tournament favorites England looking to dismantle Congo DR. That gives way to an incredibly balanced afternoon clash between Belgium and Senegal, before the evening concludes with the host nation, the USA, attempting to fend off Bosnia and Herzegovina.

World Cup Odds for July 1

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) England vs Congo DR (12:00 PM ET) -380 +440 +1300 O/U 2.5 (+100/-122) Belgium vs Senegal (4:00 PM ET) +120 +210 +260 O/U 2.5 (+104/-130) USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (8:00 PM ET) -280 +390 +800 O/U 2.5 (-118/-104)

Odds as of July 1st, 2026 from bet365.

Here is a closer, data-focused look at today’s Round of 32 slate:

England vs Congo DR

Context: Single-elimination Round of 32 match; the winner advances to the Round of 16.

Single-elimination Round of 32 match; the winner advances to the Round of 16. Injury Notes: The -380 moneyline implies a roughly 79% win probability for England, but their defensive metrics will be tested. Reece James and Jarell Quansah have both been ruled out, forcing adjustments along the backline.

The -380 moneyline implies a roughly 79% win probability for England, but their defensive metrics will be tested. Reece James and Jarell Quansah have both been ruled out, forcing adjustments along the backline. Belgium vs Senegal

Context: Single-elimination Round of 32 match; the winner advances to the Round of 16.

Single-elimination Round of 32 match; the winner advances to the Round of 16. Injury Notes: Belgium is confirmed to be missing injured defender Zeno Debast. Meanwhile, Senegal’s underlying save percentage could take a significant hit if primary goalkeeper Edouard Mendy—currently listed as doubtful—is unable to start.

Belgium is confirmed to be missing injured defender Zeno Debast. Meanwhile, Senegal’s underlying save percentage could take a significant hit if primary goalkeeper Edouard Mendy—currently listed as doubtful—is unable to start. USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Context: Single-elimination Round of 32 match; the winner advances to the Round of 16.

Single-elimination Round of 32 match; the winner advances to the Round of 16. Injury Notes: The USA defense is dealing with severe depth issues, as Cristian Roldan, Auston Trusty, and Mark McKenzie are all doubtful due to injuries. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Amar Dedic is also listed as doubtful.

The marquee match of the afternoon features Belgium and Senegal in what oddsmakers clearly identify as the tightest contest on the board. Belgium sits as a narrow +120 favorite, meaning bettors should anticipate a low-margin script, particularly given the defensive absences on both sides (Debast for Belgium, potentially Mendy for Senegal).

Later in the evening, the USA attempts to leverage their home-country advantage as substantial -280 moneyline favorites over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The sharp angle here will be monitoring the American defensive injury report; if Roldan, Trusty, and McKenzie are all sidelined, the +800 price on a Bosnian upset—or at least the Over 2.5 goals at -118—begins to show legitimate value. England kicks off the slate as massive favorites despite their own missing pieces at the back, establishing them as a popular, albeit low-yield, parlay anchor.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

For bettors ready to convert this statistical analysis into actionable wagers, claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. To secure your bonus funds for today’s matches, follow this logical progression:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app and initiate the sign-up process. You will be required to provide standard verifiable identity information, including your full name, date of birth, email, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is critical to enter the bonus code WTOP365 when prompted to ensure you are officially opted into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once identity verification is complete and your account is active, navigate to the cashier and process a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing one of bet365’s secure payment channels. Claim the Offer: Before constructing your bet slip, verify that you have officially claimed the offer within the promotions tab of the bet365 app. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Access the World Cup soccer markets and execute a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any of today’s knockout fixtures, keeping the -500 minimum odds requirement in mind.

Upon the settlement of that initial $10 wager, bet365 will credit the bonus bets to your account, providing you with a high-leverage toolkit for the remainder of the World Cup tournament.