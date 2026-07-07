Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Switzerland-Colombia, Any MLB Game

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Dive into both World Cup matches today or a busy slate around MLB Tuesday night with a $150 bonus when you activate the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Sign up using this link here.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the World Cup

Before you lock in your wagers for today’s Round of 16 matchups—whether you are backing Argentina against Egypt or taking a side in the Switzerland vs. Colombia clash—make sure you are equipped with the latest welcome offer.

Below is a breakdown of the current promotion available to new users:

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 7th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $150 for the World Cup

Securing your bet365 welcome offer is a straightforward process for new users ready to wager on today’s World Cup action. By claiming the promo and placing a $10 qualifying wager on matchups like Argentina vs. Egypt or Switzerland vs. Colombia, you will receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether your initial ticket wins or loses.

Keep in mind that your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. To put that into perspective, a -450 selection is perfectly valid for this promotion, while a heavy favorite priced at -800 will not qualify.

Once your bonus bets are credited to your account, they will remain active for seven days before expiring. While the standard promotion awards $150 in bonus bets across most participating states, new users located in Illinois and Tennessee will instead receive a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” welcome offer. Additionally, bettors registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive an extra perk of 50 spins to use at bet365’s online casino.

How to Use Bet365 World Cup Bonus Code on Today’s Matches

The FIFA World Cup moves deeper into the knockout stages with two massive Round of 16 matchups on the July 7 schedule. Bettors can look forward to a thrilling doubleheader as tournament heavyweight Argentina squares off against Egypt, followed by an intriguing, closely lined showdown between Switzerland and Colombia. With a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, both games carry enormous stakes and present excellent opportunities to utilize your bet365 welcome bonus across multiple betting markets.

World Cup Odds for July 7

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Argentina vs Egypt (12:00 PM ET) -300 +375 +1000 O/U 2.5 (-110/-110) Switzerland vs Colombia (4:00 PM ET) +250 +210 +125 O/U 2.5 (+130/-163)

Odds as of July 7, 2026 bet365.

Argentina vs. Egypt: This Round of 16 clash features heavy favorites Argentina looking to avoid an upset against a resilient Egypt side. With both nations competing in the playoffs phase, this is a must-win scenario where the victor secures a coveted quarterfinal berth.

This Round of 16 clash features heavy favorites Argentina looking to avoid an upset against a resilient Egypt side. With both nations competing in the playoffs phase, this is a must-win scenario where the victor secures a coveted quarterfinal berth. Switzerland vs. Colombia: This afternoon matchup pits a favored Colombian squad against Switzerland in a pivotal knockout-round battle. The stakes are equally high here, as the winner will keep their World Cup dreams alive and advance to the next stage.

Argentina enters the day as the clear headliner, priced at steep -300 odds on the moneyline to handle business against Egypt in regular time. Egypt faces a significant uphill battle to pull off a monumental upset, a challenge made even more difficult by defensive roster concerns. Specifically, Mohamed Abdelmoneim and Ahmed Fatouh are both carrying doubtful injury designations heading into kickoff.

In the afternoon tilt, Colombia sits as a slight +125 favorite over Switzerland, but both squads will be forced to navigate crucial tactical adjustments due to injuries. Colombia will be missing forward Jhon Cordoba entirely. Meanwhile, Switzerland is dealing with a lengthy injury report of their own, as Michel Aebischer, Luca Jaquez, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, and Johan Manzambi are all listed as doubtful. The physical toll of the tournament is beginning to show, and whichever nation’s depth steps up to fill these underlying voids will likely dictate who moves on to the World Cup quarterfinals.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to get in on the knockout-stage action? Activating your bet365 bonus offer is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to ensure your account is loaded and ready before today’s World Cup matches kick off:

Sign Up: Create and register a new sportsbook account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and physical address, to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 when prompted to be entered into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Download the bet365 mobile app, log into your new account, and navigate to the promotions section to officially claim your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the World Cup markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10. Whether you want to back Argentina on the moneyline or bet the goal total in the Switzerland vs. Colombia matchup, your initial wager will activate the bonus.

Once your $10 qualifying bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, providing a significant boost to your bankroll as the World Cup continues.