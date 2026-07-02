Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Any World Cup Game This Week

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Dive into an awesome World Cup slate of games with this link here, and take home a $150 bonus thanks to the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Bonus

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 1st, 2026

Deep Dive: How the bet365 Bonus Code Works

When we’re handicapping these World Cup matches, having a safety net is huge. When you sign up using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, securing that $150 in bonus bets is as simple as making a $10 wager on any of today’s games. Whether you’re backing a favorite like Spain or eyeing an underdog like Austria, the bonus is guaranteed regardless of whether your initial bet cashes.

To qualify, your $10 bet needs to settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on markets with minimum odds of -500. So, a heavy morning line favorite at -800 won’t cut it, but a solid -450 selection is perfectly fine. I love using this flexibility to lock in a safe baseline before setting up future exotic bets, like a high-paying exacta or trifecta in upcoming rounds. Once those bonus bets hit your account, you will have seven days to use them before they expire. (And remember: IL and TN users get a Bet $10, Get $150 structure, while PA, NJ, and MI users receive the standard sportsbook bonus plus 50 casino spins).

How to Use the bet365 World Cup Bonus on July 2 Matches

Today’s FIFA World Cup schedule gives us three incredible, high-stakes matchups as we officially dive into the Round of 32. We’re past the group stage now, which means we are handicapping pure, sudden-death knockout scenarios. Every match is a must-win to advance. We have a massive European clash between Portugal and Croatia, heavy favorite Spain taking on Austria, and Switzerland closing out the evening against Algeria. With win-or-go-home implications across the board, there is plenty of action to utilize your bet365 bonus code.

World Cup Odds for July 2

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Spain vs Austria (3:00 PM ET) -333 +425 +1000 O/U 2.5 (-150/+120) Portugal vs Croatia (7:00 PM ET) -143 +270 +400 O/U 2.5 (-138/+110) Switzerland vs Algeria (11:00 PM ET) +100 +225 +300 O/U 2.5 (+120/-150)

Odds as of July 2, 2026 from bet365.

Spain vs. Austria: Spain enters this Round of 32 matchup as a heavy favorite to advance to the next round. Navigating the knockout stage is never easy, but they have the tactical firepower to control the pace.

Spain enters this Round of 32 matchup as a heavy favorite to advance to the next round. Navigating the knockout stage is never easy, but they have the tactical firepower to control the pace. Portugal vs. Croatia: This highly anticipated all-European Round of 32 clash means one heavyweight nation’s tournament is coming to an early end. It is a fantastic spot to look for betting value.

This highly anticipated all-European Round of 32 clash means one heavyweight nation’s tournament is coming to an early end. It is a fantastic spot to look for betting value. Switzerland vs. Algeria: This match features the tightest odds on the board for a spot in the Round of 16, making it a great target for a strategic wager.

The most notable matchup of the day definitely belongs to Portugal and Croatia as two heavily supported squads battle for survival. Portugal is currently favored on the moneyline at -143, but in a knockout environment, Croatia’s +400 upset odds present a real chance for a massive payout.

I’m placing these bets carefully by keeping an eye on the rosters. Spain will be forced to navigate their clash against Austria without injured winger Nico Williams, while teammates Victor Munoz and Yeremy Pino are both listed as doubtful. Down the slate, the nightcap between Switzerland and Algeria is clouded by injury concerns on both sides. Switzerland has three players listed as doubtful (Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, and Luca Jaquez), and Algeria might be without Mohamed Amoura, who also carries a doubtful designation. When handicapping these games, those exact roster notes are what we use to find a winning edge.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup matches is a straightforward process. We’re in this together, so follow my exact steps to secure your bonus bets before kickoff:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app and create a new account by providing standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, make absolutely sure you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in your eligibility for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Don’t forget to formally claim the offer via the bet365 app right after making your initial deposit. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10. You can back Portugal vs. Croatia, wager on Spain vs. Austria, or look ahead to the late-night clash between Switzerland and Algeria.

Once your $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with your bonus bets—no sweat, win or lose. Let’s get out there, lock in those bets, and chase a nice pay day!