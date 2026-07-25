Miami Marlins right-hander Eiver Mosquera suspended 80 games by MLB for failed drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Eiver Mosquera was suspended for 80 games Saturday following a positive test for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Eiver Mosquera was suspended for 80 games Saturday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone under the minor league drug program.

The 19-year-old was 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA in nine starts and three relief appearances for the rookie-level Florida Complex League Marlins and Class A Jupiter. He signed a minor league contract with the Marlins for a $180,000 bonus.

Mosquera is the ninth player disciplined this year for a drug violation.

Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire season on March 3 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites. The failed test was Profar’s second offense under the drug rules.

Free agent outfielder Max Kepler was banned for 80 games on Jan. 9 after a positive test for Epitrenbolone. He signed with Arizona and returned to the major leagues on June 26.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.