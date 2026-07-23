Premier League champion Arsenal signs Greece forward Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge

LONDON (AP) — Premier League champion Arsenal signed Greece forward Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge on a long-term contract on…

LONDON (AP) — Premier League champion Arsenal signed Greece forward Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge on a long-term contract on Thursday.

Arsenal announced the signing on its website without specifying how long he has joined for.

“It’s absolutely amazing to sign for such a big club, the champions of England,” Tzolis said. “I’m always hungry to score or to give the final pass.”

Playing primarily on the left wing, he scored 43 goals and provided 45 assists overall in two seasons with Belgian champion Brugge, and has played 34 times for Greece.

“Christos is an extremely versatile attacking player who naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line,” Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta said. “He’s an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability.”

Tzolis previously played in the Premier League with Norwich.

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