All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|56
|38
|.596
|—
|New York
|54
|42
|.563
|3
|Boston
|46
|48
|.489
|10
|Baltimore
|46
|51
|.474
|11½
|Toronto
|45
|51
|.469
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|51
|46
|.526
|—
|Chicago
|50
|45
|.526
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|49
|.495
|3
|Detroit
|44
|52
|.458
|6½
|Kansas City
|38
|59
|.392
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|49
|47
|.510
|—
|Seattle
|48
|49
|.495
|1½
|Houston
|47
|51
|.480
|3
|Athletics
|41
|55
|.427
|8
|Los Angeles
|38
|59
|.392
|11½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|55
|40
|.579
|—
|Philadelphia
|54
|44
|.551
|2½
|Miami
|52
|45
|.536
|4
|Washington
|48
|49
|.495
|8
|New York
|41
|57
|.418
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|37
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|54
|42
|.563
|5
|St. Louis
|50
|45
|.526
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|47
|.515
|9½
|Cincinnati
|43
|52
|.453
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|36
|.629
|—
|Arizona
|49
|47
|.510
|11½
|San Diego
|48
|48
|.500
|12½
|San Francisco
|41
|55
|.427
|19½
|Colorado
|39
|59
|.398
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Jax 5-6) at Boston (Bennett 4-3), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-4) at Toronto (Miles 4-1), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Quantrill 3-1) at Atlanta (Sale 9-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-5), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-2) at Houston (Lambert 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 6-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Melton 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 5-4) at Athletics (Jump 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 6-8) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:08 p.m.
Washington at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Quantrill 3-1) at Atlanta (Sale 9-6), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 10-5) at Milwaukee (Henderson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-5), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (King 6-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 3-9) at Colorado (Hughes 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 4-7) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 5-4) at Athletics (Jump 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 6-8) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:08 p.m.
Washington at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
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