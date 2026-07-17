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Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 17, 2026, 12:12 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 56 38 .596
New York 54 42 .563 3
Boston 46 48 .489 10
Baltimore 46 51 .474 11½
Toronto 45 51 .469 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 51 46 .526
Chicago 50 45 .526
Minnesota 48 49 .495 3
Detroit 44 52 .458
Kansas City 38 59 .392 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 49 47 .510
Seattle 48 49 .495
Houston 47 51 .480 3
Athletics 41 55 .427 8
Los Angeles 38 59 .392 11½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 55 40 .579
Philadelphia 54 44 .551
Miami 52 45 .536 4
Washington 48 49 .495 8
New York 41 57 .418 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 59 37 .615
Chicago 54 42 .563 5
St. Louis 50 45 .526
Pittsburgh 50 47 .515
Cincinnati 43 52 .453 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 61 36 .629
Arizona 49 47 .510 11½
San Diego 48 48 .500 12½
San Francisco 41 55 .427 19½
Colorado 39 59 .398 22½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Jax 5-6) at Boston (Bennett 4-3), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-4) at Toronto (Miles 4-1), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Quantrill 3-1) at Atlanta (Sale 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-2) at Houston (Lambert 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 6-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Melton 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 5-4) at Athletics (Jump 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 6-8) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:08 p.m.

Washington at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Quantrill 3-1) at Atlanta (Sale 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 10-5) at Milwaukee (Henderson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (King 6-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 3-9) at Colorado (Hughes 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 4-7) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 5-4) at Athletics (Jump 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 6-8) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:08 p.m.

Washington at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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