All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 56 38 .596 — New York 54 42 .563…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 56 38 .596 — New York 54 42 .563 3 Boston 46 48 .489 10 Baltimore 46 51 .474 11½ Toronto 45 51 .469 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 51 46 .526 — Chicago 50 45 .526 — Minnesota 48 49 .495 3 Detroit 44 52 .458 6½ Kansas City 38 59 .392 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 49 47 .510 — Seattle 48 49 .495 1½ Houston 47 51 .480 3 Athletics 41 55 .427 8 Los Angeles 38 59 .392 11½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 55 40 .579 — Philadelphia 54 44 .551 2½ Miami 52 45 .536 4 Washington 48 49 .495 8 New York 41 57 .418 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 59 37 .615 — Chicago 54 42 .563 5 St. Louis 50 45 .526 8½ Pittsburgh 50 47 .515 9½ Cincinnati 43 52 .453 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 36 .629 — Arizona 49 47 .510 11½ San Diego 48 48 .500 12½ San Francisco 41 55 .427 19½ Colorado 39 59 .398 22½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Jax 5-6) at Boston (Bennett 4-3), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-4) at Toronto (Miles 4-1), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Quantrill 3-1) at Atlanta (Sale 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-2) at Houston (Lambert 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 6-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Melton 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 5-4) at Athletics (Jump 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 6-8) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:08 p.m.

Washington at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Quantrill 3-1) at Atlanta (Sale 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 10-5) at Milwaukee (Henderson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (King 6-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 3-9) at Colorado (Hughes 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 4-7) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 5-4) at Athletics (Jump 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 6-8) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:08 p.m.

Washington at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

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