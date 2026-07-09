All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 54 36 .600 — New York 50 42 .543…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 54 36 .600 — New York 50 42 .543 5 Toronto 44 49 .473 11½ Boston 42 48 .467 12 Baltimore 42 51 .452 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 47 44 .516 — Cleveland 47 46 .505 1 Minnesota 46 47 .495 2 Detroit 42 50 .457 5½ Kansas City 38 55 .409 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 47 46 .505 — Texas 46 46 .500 ½ Houston 46 49 .484 2 Athletics 41 51 .446 5½ Los Angeles 37 56 .398 10

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 53 38 .582 — Miami 51 42 .548 3 Philadelphia 51 42 .548 3 Washington 48 46 .511 6½ New York 39 54 .419 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 58 34 .630 — Chicago 52 40 .565 6 St. Louis 48 43 .527 9½ Pittsburgh 47 46 .505 11½ Cincinnati 42 49 .462 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 33 .649 — San Diego 46 46 .500 14 Arizona 45 47 .489 15 San Francisco 38 54 .413 22 Colorado 38 56 .404 23

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 2, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Detroit 6, Athletics 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore 7

Washington 8, Houston 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 13, Texas 1

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 3-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7) at Washington (Littell 7-6), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 4-3) at Baltimore (Young 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 3-7) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Gray 10-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 5-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-0) at Texas (Quantrill 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 0-1) at San Diego (Sears 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 2, Seattle 0

Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore 7

Washington 8, Houston 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 2

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3

San Diego 10, Arizona 4

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Sproat 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 9-3), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7) at Washington (Littell 7-6), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-7) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Gray 10-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 9-6) at St. Louis (Leahy 7-4), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 0-1) at San Diego (Sears 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 8-2), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 0-2) at San Francisco (Ray 8-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

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