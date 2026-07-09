All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|54
|36
|.600
|—
|New York
|50
|42
|.543
|5
|Toronto
|44
|49
|.473
|11½
|Boston
|42
|48
|.467
|12
|Baltimore
|42
|51
|.452
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|47
|44
|.516
|—
|Cleveland
|47
|46
|.505
|1
|Minnesota
|46
|47
|.495
|2
|Detroit
|42
|50
|.457
|5½
|Kansas City
|38
|55
|.409
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|47
|46
|.505
|—
|Texas
|46
|46
|.500
|½
|Houston
|46
|49
|.484
|2
|Athletics
|41
|51
|.446
|5½
|Los Angeles
|37
|56
|.398
|10
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|Miami
|51
|42
|.548
|3
|Philadelphia
|51
|42
|.548
|3
|Washington
|48
|46
|.511
|6½
|New York
|39
|54
|.419
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|58
|34
|.630
|—
|Chicago
|52
|40
|.565
|6
|St. Louis
|48
|43
|.527
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|46
|.505
|11½
|Cincinnati
|42
|49
|.462
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|33
|.649
|—
|San Diego
|46
|46
|.500
|14
|Arizona
|45
|47
|.489
|15
|San Francisco
|38
|54
|.413
|22
|Colorado
|38
|56
|.404
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 10, San Francisco 0
Miami 2, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Detroit 6, Athletics 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore 7
Washington 8, Houston 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 13, Texas 1
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 3-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-8), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7) at Washington (Littell 7-6), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Avila 4-3) at Baltimore (Young 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 3-7) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Gray 10-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 6-5), 7:15 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 5-4), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-0) at Texas (Quantrill 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 0-1) at San Diego (Sears 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 10, San Francisco 0
Miami 2, Seattle 0
Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore 7
Washington 8, Houston 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 2
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 11, Philadelphia 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3
San Diego 10, Arizona 4
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Sproat 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 9-3), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-8), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-7) at Washington (Littell 7-6), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-7) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Gray 10-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 6-5), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 9-6) at St. Louis (Leahy 7-4), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 0-1) at San Diego (Sears 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 8-2), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 0-2) at San Francisco (Ray 8-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
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