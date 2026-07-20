Baldwin leads Braves against the Padres after 5-hit game

San Diego Padres (49-50, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (57-41, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday,…

San Diego Padres (49-50, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (57-41, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: JP Sears (2-2, 5.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (5-6, 4.12 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -147, Padres +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres after Drake Baldwin had five hits against the Rangers on Sunday.

Atlanta is 57-41 overall and 29-19 at home. The Braves have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

San Diego has a 49-50 record overall and a 22-26 record in road games. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.24.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 26 home runs while slugging .538. Baldwin is 17 for 38 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .284 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 36 walks and 41 RBIs. Jackson Merrill is 12 for 43 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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