Baldwin has career-high 5 hits, including 2 homers, Riley adds 2 homers as Braves top Rangers 8-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley and Drake Baldwin each hit two home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Texas…

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley and Drake Baldwin each hit two home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Texas Rangers 8-5 on Sunday to win the three-game series in a matchup of first-place teams.

Baldwin had a career-high five hits and became the first Braves catcher to hit two homers in a game since Johnny Estrada on May 15, 2004. Riley had three hits and drove in four runs.

The NL East-leading Braves took two of three from the AL West-leading Rangers. The Braves claimed their 21st series of the season, matching their total from 2025.

Wyatt Langford had three hits for Texas, including a homer in the ninth off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias.

Riley, who entered the All-Star break hitting only .207 with nine homers, had three homers in the series. He raised his average to .217 with the three hits, including a two-run single in the seventh. He also went deep in the Braves’ 15-1 win in the series opener Friday night.

Riley homered in each of his first two at-bats against Nathan Eovaldi (9-8). Eovaldi, who allowed four runs in four innings, has given up 22 homers this season, the third-highest total in his 15 seasons in the majors. He allowed 23 homers in 2016 and 2024.

Grant Holmes (6-4) allowed three runs in five innings. The Braves led 4-0 before Texas scored three runs in the fifth. Langford had a run-scoring double in the inning.

Up next

Rangers: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.49 ERA), who missed his last start before the All-Star break with a mild left glute strain, will return for Monday night’s home opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (5-6, 4.12) will start against San Diego LHP JP Sears (2-2, 5.03) in Monday night’s series opener as Atlanta’s homestand continues.

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