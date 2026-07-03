Australia goes for experience in net and a young kicker in shootout loss at the World Cup

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With Australia about to head to a shootout at the World Cup, coach Tony Popovic made…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With Australia about to head to a shootout at the World Cup, coach Tony Popovic made a switch in net late during extra time, going with an experienced goalkeeper over the tournament first-timer who had already made some key stops.

Then, after Egypt made its first three shots in the shootout, Popovic sent out 18-year-old defender Lucas Herrington for a much-needed kick.

Neither of those moves worked out for the Socceroos in the round of 32. Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalty kicks after they had played to a 1-1 draw Friday.

Herrington’s miss set up the game-deciding goal by Hossam Abdelmaguid. Mathew Ryan, the keeper in his 105th international appearance for Australia, didn’t stop any of Egypt’s four shots after replacing starter Patrick Beach.

“I’m sure you’d be saying something else if the young kid scored. You’d probably be sitting there saying how wonderful it is that an 18-year-old took the penalty and scored,” Popovic responded when asked about that decision. “I trust him to play in a game that we needed to get a result against Paraguay, and a game where elimination was on the line. What’s the difference with a penalty?”

As for the late keeper switch, the 34-year-old Ryan came in despite several strong saves from the 22-year-old Beach, who was playing in only his sixth game for Australia. Beach made a sprawling save on a header in the waning moments of regulation, and seconds later had a much easier stop on a shot by Mohamed Salah.

Popovic said that change had always been an option, and the decision was made to do that with the team’s final substitute of the match.

“It didn’t work, so we can look at many things in the reasons behind it, but with Matty’s experience and, I think, if you looked at his record in saving penalties, Patrick is new as a goalkeeper not just with the national team, but even in club football,” the coach said. “We just felt that Matty’s experience will be the difference. In the end, it didn’t work out that way, but not because of Matty’s poor judgment or lack of ability. They took really good penalties.”

That was an interesting twist from four years ago, before Popovic was the head coach, when then-captain Ryan was the keeper taken out late in extra time of a must-win game. Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in the intercontinental playoffs, with substitute keeper Andrew Redmayne saving the last penalty.

It was also reminiscent of when Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul was subbed in by coach Louis van Gaal in the 120th minute of the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals against Costa Rica specifically for the penalty shootout. Krul saved two penalties, leading the Netherlands to a 4-3 shootout victory. The game was scoreless through extra time and Krul replaced starter Jasper Cillessen.

When Australia had the first shot in the latest shootout, Harry Souttar missed with a kick over the top of the crossbar. Egypt made its first three kicks, while Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabil were good for Australia before Herrington took his turn.

“Yeah, of course, I think a lot of people would be wondering why I stepped up. The coaching staff, the team, had my back,” Herrington said. “I was confident, so I knew where I wanted to put it, I did my routine and just unfortunately didn’t go my way. So I’ll keep working on it, keep working hard and hopefully come back.”

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