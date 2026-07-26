Athletics All-Star Shea Langeliers goes on injured list with torn meniscus, rest of season in doubt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Athletics have placed All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Athletics have placed All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The A’s recalled catcher Brian Serven from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday to take Langeliers’ place on the roster.

The team has not said if Langeliers will require surgery.

The 28-year-old was hitting .263 with 23 homers and 51 RBIs in 93 games before the injury. He became the first A’s catcher to start an All-Star Game since Terry Steinbach in 1989.

Langeliers had been the subject of trade rumors as the A’s struggle through another disappointing season. The Athletics (44-60) had lost 16 of 22 games heading into Sunday and have not made the playoffs since 2010.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.