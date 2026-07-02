A’s prospect Ryan Lasko says he faces a ‘lengthy’ recovery after a frightening on-field collision

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko, who broke his back in a frightening collision with a minor league…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko, who broke his back in a frightening collision with a minor league teammate Tuesday, posted on social media Thursday he faces a “lengthy” recovery but hopes to return to baseball.

Lasko had surgery Tuesday night, a spinal decompression and stabilization procedure at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to address a fractured C6-C7 vertebra. The outfielder was in stable condition Wednesday, according to the A’s.

Lasko collided with Double-A Midland teammate Devin Taylor during a game in Frisco, Texas. Both dove for a flyball, and Lasko remained motionless on the field after the play.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the well wishes & prayers,” Lasko posted. “I truly feel so loved and appreciated by everyone that has reached out. I am doing well and on the road to recovery. This is going to be a lengthy process but I hope to be able to get back to doing what I love.”

A’s player development director Ed Sprague traveled to Frisco, and counseling was offered to players.

The 24-year-old Lasko was selected by the Athletics in the second round of the 2023 amateur draft from Rutgers. He was batting .209 with six homers, 34 RBIs and a .635 OPS for Midland this season.

Lasko appeared in 13 games at Triple-A Las Vegas last year. He also played 21 games in the Arizona Fall League for promising prospects, batting .357 with nine stolen bases.

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