Arsenal selling Belgium winger Trossard to Besiktas as first of title-winning squad to leave

LONDON (AP) — Belgium winger Leandro Trossard is moving from Arsenal to Besiktas as the first of the English champion’s…

LONDON (AP) — Belgium winger Leandro Trossard is moving from Arsenal to Besiktas as the first of the English champion’s title-winning squad to leave the club.

Arsenal said on Tuesday “we have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer” without stating the price the Istanbul club will pay.

Trossard spent 3 1/2 years at Arsenal after joining from Brighton, and scored six goals in the Premier League last season as the Gunners became champions for the first time since 2004.

Besiktas posted a video clip of the 31-year-old Trossard wearing the club’s black and white jersey, and doing his signature goal celebration of cupping his hands to his eyes like a pair of goggles.

Trossard was in Arsenal’s starting lineup for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in late May, and started all six games in Belgium’s run to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Besiktas starts its European campaign next week in the Europa League second qualifying round, hosting Midtjylland in the first leg.

The 16-time Turkish champion placed fourth in the league last season and last won the title in 2021.

Besiktas also signed Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel this month.

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