Arsenal defender William Saliba to be sidelined for ‘extended period’ because of back injury

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal center back William Saliba will avoid back surgery but faces an “extended period” in rehabilitation, the…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal center back William Saliba will avoid back surgery but faces an “extended period” in rehabilitation, the defending Premier League champions said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old France international was substituted out of his national team’s 2-0 semifinal loss to France at the World Cup in the first half.

Arsenal confirmed in a medical update that Saliba sustained a back injury.

“Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery program,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“William’s rehabilitation will commence immediately, with continual management of his injury, and he is expected to be out of action for an extended period.”

Mikel Arteta’s team begins its title defense on Aug. 21 against newly promoted Coventry.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.