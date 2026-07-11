Argentina 3, Switzerland 1

|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Argentina
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Argentina, Mac Allister, (Messi), 10th minute.
Second Half_2, Switzerland, Ndoye, (Rodriguez), 67th.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_3, Argentina, Alvarez, (Lopez), 112th; 4, Argentina, Martinez, 120th+1.
Goalies_Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller; Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli.
Yellow Cards_Embolo, Switzerland, 44th; Almada, Argentina, 97th; Martinez, Argentina, 98th; Lopez, Argentina, 114th.
Referee_Joao Pedro Pinheiro. Assistant Referees_Bruno Miguel Alves Jesus, Luciano Maia, Guillermo Pacheco Larios. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.
A_69,045.
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