Argentina 3, Switzerland 1

Switzerland 0 1 0 — 1 Argentina 1 0 2 — 3 First Half_1, Argentina, Mac Allister, (Messi), 10th minute.…

Switzerland 0 1 0 — 1 Argentina 1 0 2 — 3

First Half_1, Argentina, Mac Allister, (Messi), 10th minute.

Second Half_2, Switzerland, Ndoye, (Rodriguez), 67th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_3, Argentina, Alvarez, (Lopez), 112th; 4, Argentina, Martinez, 120th+1.

Goalies_Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller; Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli.

Yellow Cards_Embolo, Switzerland, 44th; Almada, Argentina, 97th; Martinez, Argentina, 98th; Lopez, Argentina, 114th.

Referee_Joao Pedro Pinheiro. Assistant Referees_Bruno Miguel Alves Jesus, Luciano Maia, Guillermo Pacheco Larios. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

A_69,045.

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