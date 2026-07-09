Alan Porter to umpire behind the plate in MLB All-Star Game at Philadelphia

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Porter will be the umpire crew chief and call balls and strikes for Tuesday night’s…

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Porter will be the umpire crew chief and call balls and strikes for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

The 48-year-old made his major league debut in 2010, joined the major league staff in 2013 and became a crew chief in 2023. He was the right field umpire for the 2015 All-Star Game and worked the World Series in 2019, 2022 and 2025.

Porter will be joined by Chris Conroy at first, Chad Whitson at second, Ryan Additon at third, Adam Beck in left and Edwin Moscoso in right.

Vic Carapazza will be the video review umpire in New York.

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