x-first half winner
All Times EDT
Wednesday’s Games
Eugene 10, Spokane 2
Everett 7, Vancouver 1
Tri-City 11, Hillsboro 2
Thursday’s Games
Spokane 4, Eugene 1
Everett 7, Vancouver 4
Tri-City 8, Hillsboro 4
Friday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, 8:05 p.m.
Spokane at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
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