x-first half winner All Times EDT Wednesday’s Games Eugene 10, Spokane 2 Everett 7, Vancouver 1 Tri-City 11, Hillsboro 2…

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene 10, Spokane 2

Everett 7, Vancouver 1

Tri-City 11, Hillsboro 2

Thursday’s Games

Spokane 4, Eugene 1

Everett 7, Vancouver 4

Tri-City 8, Hillsboro 4

Friday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 8:05 p.m.

Spokane at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

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